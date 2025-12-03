Stanley Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Stanley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Corpay comprises 4.5% of Stanley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Stanley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corpay were worth $26,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Corpay by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corpay in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Corpay during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Corpay by 37.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

CPAY stock opened at $294.92 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.51 and a 200 day moving average of $309.97. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.85. Corpay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.84 and a twelve month high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 24.37%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corpay has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.600-4.800 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Corpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Raymond James Financial set a $392.00 price target on Corpay and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Williams Trading set a $300.00 price target on Corpay in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $336.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corpay currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.71.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

