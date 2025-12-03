NYL Investors LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

NYL Investors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Rice Partnership LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2%

IVV stock opened at $684.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $674.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $644.24. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $484.00 and a 12 month high of $693.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.