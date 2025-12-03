Silverback Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Scorpio Tankers Inc. $STNG

Silverback Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 61.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI set a $80.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.20.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $56.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $65.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The shipping company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $232.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.09 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This is a boost from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is presently 28.43%.

About Scorpio Tankers

(Free Report)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.