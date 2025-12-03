NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. $NWE Shares Bought by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,471 shares during the period. NorthWestern Energy Group comprises approximately 1.6% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $58,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 334.3% in the second quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 800.0% in the second quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWE opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $69.23.

NorthWestern Energy Group Announces Dividend

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 7.40%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 74.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NWE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on NorthWestern Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

NorthWestern Energy Group Company Profile

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

