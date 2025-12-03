Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC $JAZZ Stock Position Raised by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the quarter. Jazz Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.1% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $42,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,560 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych now owns 1,250 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,694 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 57.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rick E. Winningham sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $994,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 8,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,387.98. This represents a 38.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather Ann Mcsharry sold 3,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total transaction of $607,118.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,449 shares in the company, valued at $3,635,423.22. This represents a 14.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 122,393 shares of company stock valued at $21,568,254 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JAZZ opened at $166.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.30. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a 12-month low of $95.49 and a 12-month high of $182.99.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAZZ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up previously from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

