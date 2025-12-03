Quanex Building Products Corporation $NX Holdings Lifted by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,283,079 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,574 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $24,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 104.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 6.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.0% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 30,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $13.26 on Wednesday. Quanex Building Products Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quanex Building Products ( NYSE:NX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $495.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.65 million. Quanex Building Products had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products Corporation will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

NX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanex Building Products has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Transactions at Quanex Building Products

In other Quanex Building Products news, Director Bradley E. Hughes bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $99,255. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

