Systematic Financial Management LP Has $49.27 Million Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for 1.3% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $49,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 310.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $935.60 on Wednesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $276.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1,020.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $895.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $709.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 43.59% and a net margin of 10.06%.The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 10.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. DA Davidson set a $810.00 price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $1,069.00 price objective on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $892.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls sold 2,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,013.62, for a total value of $2,027,240.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 30,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,990,417.88. This trade represents a 6.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $958.72, for a total transaction of $3,834,880.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,604,755.20. This represents a 15.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 22,158 shares of company stock valued at $21,277,519 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

