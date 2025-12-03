Post (POST) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Post (NYSE: POST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/1/2025 – Post had its “hold (c-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/1/2025 – Post had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $122.00 to $120.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/28/2025 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/25/2025 – Post had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $125.00 to $113.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Post had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $108.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/24/2025 – Post had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $131.00 to $129.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/23/2025 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2025 – Post was upgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2025 – Post had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/11/2025 – Post was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Post had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Post

In other Post news, Director David W. Kemper bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $97.93 per share, for a total transaction of $176,274.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 31,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,086,949.46. This trade represents a 6.06% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Post Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.