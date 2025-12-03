Systematic Financial Management LP Grows Holdings in The Madison Square Garden Company $MSGS

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 136,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,383 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden were worth $28,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Madison Square Garden by 59.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden by 35.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 407.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSGS opened at $221.47 on Wednesday. The Madison Square Garden Company has a 52 week low of $173.26 and a 52 week high of $237.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of -225.99 and a beta of 0.66.

Madison Square Garden ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $39.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.41 million. Madison Square Garden had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Madison Square Garden Company will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

