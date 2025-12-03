Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,820 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Alamos Gold worth $9,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGI. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

NYSE AGI opened at $36.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.67. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $462.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 33.46%.The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Alamos Gold Profile

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

