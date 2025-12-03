JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Holdings Increased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.1% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mosaic Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mosaic Financial Group LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,364,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,695,000 after buying an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 2,232,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $647,212,000 after acquiring an additional 126,742 shares during the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.9% in the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $534,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $307.84 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $202.16 and a 12-month high of $322.25. The stock has a market cap of $838.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $306.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $342.00 to $346.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.92, for a total transaction of $301,314.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 58,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,240,769.68. This trade represents a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

