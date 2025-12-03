New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,812 Shares of Elastic N.V. $ESTC

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Elastic N.V. (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,812 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of Elastic worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Elastic by 97.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 1,170.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ESTC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Elastic from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.25.

Elastic Price Performance

Elastic stock opened at $72.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.48. Elastic N.V. has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $118.84. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $423.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.27 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 6.79%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Elastic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.630-0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Elastic N.V. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Elastic announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Paul R. Auvil III acquired 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.02 per share, for a total transaction of $710,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 37,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,635.12. This represents a 35.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $440,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 452,314 shares in the company, valued at $39,857,909.68. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 352,042 shares of company stock valued at $31,087,394. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Profile

(Free Report)

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.