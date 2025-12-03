Quantbot Technologies LP Sells 24,507 Shares of Graco Inc. $GGG

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,507 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graco by 9.1% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,911,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,261,000 after buying an additional 326,877 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Graco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,661,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Graco by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,828,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,737,000 after acquiring an additional 28,795 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in Graco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,194,000 after acquiring an additional 120,875 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 12.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,337,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,691,000 after acquiring an additional 146,424 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Graco in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

Graco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $82.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.28.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $543.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.07 million. Graco had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 22.72%.Graco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s payout ratio is presently 37.54%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

