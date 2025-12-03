Quantbot Technologies LP Increases Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. $CALM

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 127.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 40,196 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $7,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 195.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,470.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $97.00 price target on Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.40.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $81.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.21. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $126.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.55 by ($0.43). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 52.31%. The business had revenue of $922.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, insider Keira L. Lombardo acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.36 per share, with a total value of $258,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,241.68. The trade was a 298.51% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

Featured Articles

