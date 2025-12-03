AutoZone, Inc. $AZO Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 50.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4,090.00 to $4,262.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $4,300.00 to $4,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,200.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $4,504.00 to $4,499.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on AutoZone from $4,900.00 to $4,800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,547.56.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,832.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.40. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,162.00 and a 1-year high of $4,388.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,932.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,906.37.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 23rd. The company reported $48.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.52 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. AutoZone’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $51.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 8th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,775.00, for a total transaction of $1,132,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,400. The trade was a 41.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip B. Daniele sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,020.88, for a total value of $10,184,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,148.40. The trade was a 97.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,693 shares of company stock valued at $23,259,891. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

