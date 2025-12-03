Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, FiscalAI reports. Simulations Plus had a negative net margin of 78.63% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Shares of SLP opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.16. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $37.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.62 and a 200 day moving average of $17.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.3% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 875,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,277,000 after buying an additional 176,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 160,367 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,232,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 92,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 522.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 220,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Zacks Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

