Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $5.12 Million in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $262,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ulta Beauty Stock Performance
Shares of ULTA opened at $548.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Ulta Beauty Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ulta Beauty
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, What They Are Not
- The Contrarian Case for MSTR Amid MSCI Delisting Debacle
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.