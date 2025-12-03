Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $5.12 Million in Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,953 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,124,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 167.8% in the second quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 4,513 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $395,000. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter valued at $306,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 4,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the second quarter worth $262,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA opened at $548.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.87. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.01 and a twelve month high of $572.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $531.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $605.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total value of $264,215.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,837.09. This trade represents a 18.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Featured Stories

