Sands Capital Management LLC Buys 1,089,599 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 26.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,200,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,089,599 shares during the quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $187,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $1,477,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTEK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Friday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Shares of TTEK opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.30. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Tetra Tech’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.300-0.330 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Tetra Tech Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.