JT Stratford LLC Has $25.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 3.8% of JT Stratford LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $25,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4,300.0% during the second quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 526.7% in the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $220.32 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $169.32 and a 52-week high of $222.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $217.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

