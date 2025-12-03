KilterHowling LLC Acquires 25,269 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $SCHZ

KilterHowling LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,269 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.5% of KilterHowling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. KilterHowling LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $27,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,165.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,274,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094,632 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,291,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after purchasing an additional 932,671 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 343.5% in the second quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,175,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,323,000 after purchasing an additional 910,577 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 145.3% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,109,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 657,360 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6,517.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 635,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after buying an additional 626,091 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $23.45 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.43 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.25.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

