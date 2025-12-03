Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $745,000 Investment in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 13.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at $314,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 81,375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,638,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 48,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $167.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.82.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $623.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.79 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 14.90%.Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSD. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simpson Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.00.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

