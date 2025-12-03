Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 447,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 1.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $63,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 6,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 5,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 915,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $122,637,450.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,526,000 shares in the company, valued at $606,619,780. This represents a 16.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $132.16 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.58 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 29.82%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

