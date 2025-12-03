Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Receives $283.31 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $283.3125.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HLT shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HLT

Institutional Trading of Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 0.6%

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.3% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 135,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 86.2% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 175,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after purchasing an additional 81,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $281.34 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $196.04 and a twelve month high of $287.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $266.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.78%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.68%.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.