Sands Capital Management LLC Acquires 840,096 Shares of Carvana Co. $CVNA

Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 1,374.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 901,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 840,096 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $303,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 13.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,950,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,218 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,764,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,301,035,000 after buying an additional 229,387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Carvana by 11.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,301,000 after buying an additional 221,161 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth $259,468,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 692,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVNA. Citigroup cut their target price on Carvana from $490.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.10.

Carvana Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $382.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.34, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $148.25 and a 12 month high of $413.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $344.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. Carvana had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 30.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

In related news, COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.11, for a total transaction of $3,771,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 100,758 shares in the company, valued at $37,996,849.38. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.01, for a total value of $3,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 106,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,941,190.07. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 376,452 shares of company stock valued at $137,631,540. Corporate insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

