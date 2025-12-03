Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Buys 227,988 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,568,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 227,988 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Kansas City makes up 3.3% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $124,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the second quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 75,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 135.7% in the second quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 206,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,394,000 after purchasing an additional 119,052 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.2% in the second quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 648,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after purchasing an additional 14,260 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,935,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,847,000 after acquiring an additional 136,981 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.90 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52-week low of $66.49 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $64.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day moving average of $76.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.12%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.