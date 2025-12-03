Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC Has $100.07 Million Position in STERIS plc $STE

Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 45,804 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 2.7% of Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $100,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STE. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new stake in STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $349,950,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth about $289,132,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in STERIS by 55.2% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,617,000 after purchasing an additional 540,999 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,435,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,163,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,921,827,000 after purchasing an additional 205,276 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on STE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

Insider Activity at STERIS

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.14, for a total transaction of $3,977,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 33,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,926,998.66. This represents a 30.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,667. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of STE opened at $259.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.15. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $268.60.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.During the same period last year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. Analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 36.21%.

STERIS Company Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

