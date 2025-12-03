JT Stratford LLC Buys 78,401 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 315.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,401 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for 1.4% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $9,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIL. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,389,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,961,000 after buying an additional 191,980 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 25.4% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 3,076,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,166,000 after acquiring an additional 622,409 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after acquiring an additional 650,315 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% in the second quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,534,000 after purchasing an additional 585,201 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,486,000 after purchasing an additional 329,728 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.61.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

