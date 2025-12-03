JT Stratford LLC Boosts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,260 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 84.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 66.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE:DELL opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.17. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.25 and a 52 week high of $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $91.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 234.84% and a net margin of 5.01%.The firm had revenue of $27.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.920-9.920 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 565,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.32, for a total transaction of $74,760,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 824,999 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total transaction of $112,183,364.02. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,537,755 shares of company stock valued at $642,644,973. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.32.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

