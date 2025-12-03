PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.07 Million

PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One PeiPei (ETH) token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, PeiPei (ETH) has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. PeiPei (ETH) has a market cap of $5.01 million and $1.07 million worth of PeiPei (ETH) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92,851.82 or 0.99836036 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About PeiPei (ETH)

PeiPei (ETH)’s genesis date was June 3rd, 2024. PeiPei (ETH)’s total supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,684,354,244,576 tokens. The official website for PeiPei (ETH) is peipeicoin.vip. PeiPei (ETH)’s official Twitter account is @peipeierc20.

Buying and Selling PeiPei (ETH)

According to CryptoCompare, “PeiPei (ETH) (PEIPEI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. PeiPei (ETH) has a current supply of 420,690,000,000,000 with 420,684,354,244,576 in circulation. The last known price of PeiPei (ETH) is 0.00000001 USD and is up 8.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $1,080,624.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peipeicoin.vip/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PeiPei (ETH) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PeiPei (ETH) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PeiPei (ETH) using one of the exchanges listed above.

