Utrust Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.84 Million (UTK)

Utrust (UTK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Utrust has a market capitalization of $10.84 million and $4.76 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Utrust token can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 704,112,145 tokens. The official website for Utrust is www.xmoney.com. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @xmoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Utrust is https://reddit.com/r/utrust_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official message board is utrust.com/blog/xmoney-launch-timeline.

Buying and Selling Utrust

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

