PharVision Advisers LLC Purchases New Position in Garrett Motion Inc. $GTX

PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 128.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Garrett Motion in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Garrett Motion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,285,000 after buying an additional 62,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Garrett Motion by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 830,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 22,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Garrett Motion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 350,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $4,655,516.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 20,009,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,732,069.60. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 613,403 shares of company stock valued at $8,133,314 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Garrett Motion Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of GTX stock opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $17.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Garrett Motion (NYSE:GTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Garrett Motion had a negative return on equity of 38.75% and a net margin of 8.12%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Garrett Motion Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Garrett Motion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Garrett Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Garrett Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Garrett Motion in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Garrett Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Garrett Motion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Garrett Motion

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

