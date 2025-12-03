Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $628,740.42 in Stock

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $628,740.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 43,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,626,177.14. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Keysight Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

KEYS stock opened at $201.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $176.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.48. The stock has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.43 and a twelve month high of $202.17.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KEYS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $214.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on KEYS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 358.3% in the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 155.2% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.