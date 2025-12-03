Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Insider Rebecca Bottorff Sells 5,973 Shares

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 5,973 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $83,980.38. Following the transaction, the insider owned 53,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,129.12. This trade represents a 10.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Bandwidth Stock Up 1.1%

BAND stock opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.69 million, a PE ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,916,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bandwidth by 115.8% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 745,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,433,000 after buying an additional 400,231 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 296,199 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Bandwidth by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 327,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 136,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,166,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

