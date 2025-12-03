Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Insider Yaniv Friedman Buys 32,476 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman purchased 32,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 per share, with a total value of £56,508.24.

Yaniv Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ithaca Energy alerts:

On Monday, December 1st, Yaniv Friedman bought 7,524 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 per share, with a total value of £13,167.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Yaniv Friedman bought 66 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.

On Monday, October 6th, Yaniv Friedman purchased 74 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 per share, for a total transaction of £149.48.

On Friday, September 5th, Yaniv Friedman purchased 79 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.

Ithaca Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LON ITH opened at GBX 171.25 on Wednesday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ithaca Energy to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 145 to GBX 220 in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ithaca Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 price target on shares of Ithaca Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 210.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ITH

Ithaca Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ithaca Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ithaca Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.