Ithaca Energy (LON:ITH) Insider Yaniv Friedman Buys 32,476 Shares

Ithaca Energy plc (LON:ITH – Get Free Report) insider Yaniv Friedman purchased 32,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 174 per share, with a total value of £56,508.24.
Yaniv Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 1st, Yaniv Friedman bought 7,524 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 175 per share, with a total value of £13,167.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Yaniv Friedman bought 66 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 228 per share, with a total value of £150.48.
- On Monday, October 6th, Yaniv Friedman purchased 74 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 per share, for a total transaction of £149.48.
- On Friday, September 5th, Yaniv Friedman purchased 79 shares of Ithaca Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 190 per share, for a total transaction of £150.10.
Ithaca Energy Stock Performance
Shares of LON ITH opened at GBX 171.25 on Wednesday. Ithaca Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 102.60 and a 52-week high of GBX 242.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 204.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 182.51. The stock has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of -16.16.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Ithaca Energy Company Profile
Ithaca Energy is a leading UK independent exploration and production company focused on the UK North Sea with a strong track record of material value creation. In recent years, the Company has been focused on growing its portfolio of assets through both organic investment programmes and acquisitions and has seen a period of significant M&A driven growth centred upon two transformational acquisitions.
