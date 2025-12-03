Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Devesh Agarwal Sells 4,202 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Devesh Agarwal sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $59,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,396.92. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bandwidth Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $433.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bandwidth by 11,281.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on BAND shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bandwidth presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

