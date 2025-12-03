Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Devesh Agarwal Sells 4,202 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) COO Devesh Agarwal sold 4,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $59,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 77,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,089,396.92. This represents a 5.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Bandwidth Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.33 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $433.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 2.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bandwidth
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BAND. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 183.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bandwidth by 11,281.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bandwidth
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- The $100 Million Tell: Following Smart Money Into DoorDash
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Wall Street’s Sleeping Giant: Is Amazon About to Wake Up?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Checkmate in the Cloud: ServiceNow’s Shopping Spree
Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.