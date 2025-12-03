Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Director Sweta Chakraborty Sells 1,948 Shares

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Free Report) Director Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,948 shares of Lightbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $30,135.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 41,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,824.91. This represents a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, November 3rd, Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,948 shares of Lightbridge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $52,070.04.

On Wednesday, October 8th, Sweta Chakraborty sold 1,246 shares of Lightbridge stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $28,520.94.

NASDAQ LTBR opened at $15.72 on Wednesday. Lightbridge Corporation has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $31.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.87 million, a PE ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.81.

Lightbridge ( NASDAQ:LTBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lightbridge in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lightbridge in the second quarter worth $7,856,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,952,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Lightbridge by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 498,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 312,605 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lightbridge by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,765 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 295,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Lightbridge by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 592,030 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 285,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.14% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing nuclear fuel technology. It develops and commercializes metallic nuclear fuels. The company was formerly known as Thorium Power, Ltd. and changed its name to Lightbridge Corporation in September 2009. Lightbridge Corporation is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

