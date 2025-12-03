SDI Group (LON:SDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.73 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SDI Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

SDI Group Trading Up 2.4%

SDI Group stock opened at GBX 76.15 on Wednesday. SDI Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46 and a 52-week high of GBX 105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.25.

About SDI Group plc:

SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.

