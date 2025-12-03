SDI Group (LON:SDI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

SDI Group (LON:SDI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.73 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. SDI Group had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 9.52%.
SDI Group Trading Up 2.4%
SDI Group stock opened at GBX 76.15 on Wednesday. SDI Group has a 52-week low of GBX 46 and a 52-week high of GBX 105. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £79.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.25.
About SDI Group
SDl Group plc specialises in the acquisition and development of companies that design and manufacture products for use in the lab equipment, industrial & scientific sensors and the industrial & scientific products markets. SDI’s current portfolio of 14 companies target markets including life sciences, healthcare, astronomy, plastics and packaging, manufacturing, precision optics, measurement instrumentation and art conservation.
