Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM) Issues Earnings Results

Augmentum Fintech (LON:AUGM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (1.40) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Augmentum Fintech had a net margin of 956.37% and a return on equity of 62.05%.

Augmentum Fintech Stock Performance

AUGM opened at GBX 89.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £149.28 million and a P/E ratio of -9.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 86.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 91.06. Augmentum Fintech has a one year low of GBX 66.55 and a one year high of GBX 113.39.

Augmentum Fintech Company Profile

Augmentum invests in fast growing fintech businesses that are disrupting the financial services sector.

Europe’s leading publicly listed fintech fund, Augmentum launched on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in 2018, giving businesses access to patient capital and support, unrestricted by conventional fund timelines and giving public markets investors access to a largely privately held investment sector during its main period of growth.

Their portfolio of fintech companies includes Tide, Zopa, iwoca and RetailBook.

