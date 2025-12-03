Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.430-3.440 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.9 billion. Okta also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 0.840-0.850 EPS.

Okta Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $81.87 on Wednesday. Okta has a 12 month low of $76.35 and a 12 month high of $127.57. The company has a market cap of $14.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 3.31%. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.94.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 8,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total value of $789,307.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,695.88. The trade was a 48.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $2,951,605.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,975 shares of company stock worth $6,011,126 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Okta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 276.9% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,403,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,701,000 after buying an additional 1,031,083 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Okta by 132.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 741,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,034,000 after acquiring an additional 422,296 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Okta in the third quarter worth about $27,024,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 894.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 244,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after purchasing an additional 220,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Okta by 18.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,320,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 203,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.