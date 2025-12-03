Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Posted by on Dec 3rd, 2025

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RYGet Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RY opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Royal Bank Of Canada

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank Of Canada

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.