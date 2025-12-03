Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23, Zacks reports. Royal Bank Of Canada had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.03%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of RY opened at $154.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $155.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day moving average is $138.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Royal Bank Of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Institutional Trading of Royal Bank Of Canada

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $4,132,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5,036.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 137,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,229,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 45.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

