Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.220-5.370 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

NYSE EHC opened at $113.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Encompass Health has a 52 week low of $87.85 and a 52 week high of $127.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.73.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.30 million during the quarter. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.84%. Encompass Health has set its FY22 guidance at $3.83-$4.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 2nd. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 55.6% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 278.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Encompass Health by 11.8% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 50.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

