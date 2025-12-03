OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Acquires 2,000 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $452.00 to $324.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $393.00 to $293.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $350.10.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:FDS opened at $278.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $278.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.31. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.50 and a 1 year high of $496.90.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 25.72%.FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In other news, EVP Goran Skoko purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $252.93 per share, with a total value of $126,465.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,932.56. This trade represents a 5.75% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Mcloughlin acquired 338 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.19 per share, with a total value of $100,112.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,670.74. This trade represents a 10.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $328,505. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.