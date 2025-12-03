OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lowered its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,601 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 10.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 508,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,954 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,944,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,568,000 after buying an additional 3,791,597 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,060,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.4% during the first quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 58,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.3%

Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $60.32 on Wednesday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $40.98 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.250-3.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $55.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.