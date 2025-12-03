River Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,548 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 77.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VUG opened at $491.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $484.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $458.47. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

