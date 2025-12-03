Peloton Wealth Strategists Grows Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,085 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 8,275 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 498.5% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.2% during the second quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 1.2%

UBER stock opened at $87.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.33 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $182.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $110.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.48, for a total value of $15,072,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 982,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,726,021.12. This represents a 13.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total transaction of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 174,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Stories

