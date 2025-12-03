RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 91,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,644,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $55,491,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,147,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,057,000 after buying an additional 748,311 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 782,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,791,000 after acquiring an additional 479,460 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 185.1% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,360,000 after buying an additional 450,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 4,675.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 310,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 303,875 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS JMST opened at $50.87 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.89.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.