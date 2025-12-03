Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Shares Sold by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,522 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 743.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,857,000 after acquiring an additional 434,925 shares in the last quarter. Amanah Holdings Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,527,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $19,741,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,742,000 after acquiring an additional 159,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 61.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 354,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,764,000 after purchasing an additional 135,107 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sterling Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.00.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of STRL opened at $327.78 on Wednesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.34 and a fifty-two week high of $419.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $355.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $403.58 million for the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.33%. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Sterling Infrastructure announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

