RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Buys 55,651 Shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF $NEAR

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF (BATS:NEAR – Free Report) by 1,241.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,651 shares during the quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 27.1% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 41.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF by 725.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Price Performance

NEAR stock opened at $51.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.07. iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $51.40.

iShares Short Duration Bond Active ETF Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

