RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC Sells 126,682 Shares of UBS Group AG $UBS

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC decreased its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,348 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 126,682 shares during the quarter. UBS Group accounts for 1.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Groupe la Francaise lifted its stake in UBS Group by 39.5% in the second quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 119,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,739,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 298,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,085,000 after purchasing an additional 17,305 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,754,446 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,336,000 after purchasing an additional 180,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 58,424,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,975,903,000 after buying an additional 8,448,219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $124.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.35. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $42.56.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

