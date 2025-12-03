OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Has $2.41 Million Stock Position in eBay Inc. $EBAY

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 433.9% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 155.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on eBay from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.69.

eBay Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.71 and a 12 month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. eBay had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. On average, analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. eBay’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

Insider Transactions at eBay

In related news, SVP Jordan Douglas Bradle Sweetnam sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.04, for a total transaction of $82,532.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,330.72. The trade was a 20.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. This represents a 33.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

